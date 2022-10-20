NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate Freak Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 28: A general interior view of the arena during pregame festivities between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 28, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

Nobody could have envisioned how Myles Turner's season would start.

The Indiana Pacers big man was slated to return from a foot injury that ended his 2021-22 season on Jan. 14. However, the team ruled him out of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards due to a left ankle sprain.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Turner injured his ankle by landing on the ball boy's foot during pre-game warmups.

It's a tough setback for Turner, whose return must wait for at least one more game. However, most fans responded to the news by joking about a tanking effort for top prospect Victor Wembanyama.

After making the playoffs nine times during a 10-year window, the Pacers went 25-57 last season. They responded by further embracing a rebuild, sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.

Indiana could enter the lottery with decent odds of nabbing the top pick. Most of the NBA world believes that spot belongs to Wembanyama, who has dazzled everyone with uncanny athleticism and shooting ability for his size.

Having averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game last season, Turner entered the season as one of Indiana's best players. Yet the 26-year-old will likely remain the subject of trade rumors during a contract year with the Pacers expected to languish near the bottom of the standings.

The Pacers are trailing the Wizards at home without Turner, who will hopefully return soon.