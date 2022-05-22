NBA World Reacts To Viral Stephen A. Smith Video

NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 15: (LtoR) Actress and coach of the New Orleans team Gabrielle Union and ESPN host Stephen A. Smith talk from the sideline during McDonald's All-Star Celebrity Game at New Orleans Convention Center on February 15, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

A video of Stephen A. Smith arriving at the arena before the Eastern Conference Finals is going viral on social media.

Smith, who's covering the Eastern Conference Finals for ESPN, made his entrance at the arena.

Fans had some fun with the video.

"He walkin around like he been averagin 32 9 and 6 this series," one fan joked.

"He’s at least tall enough to catch rebounds. Why he didn’t make it to the league?" one fan joked.

"32 bad takes, 9 let me tell you something’s, and 6 lay off the weeds," another fan joked.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Monday evening.

Miami is leading Boston, 2-1.