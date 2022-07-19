NBA World Reacts To Warriors' Likely Free Agency Signing

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors could soon add another veteran to their roster.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder and working toward buying out JaMychal Green. The forward plans on signing with the Warriors once he clears waiver.

Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games with the Denver Nuggets last season. Denver traded him and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the 30th pick in this year's NBA Draft, Peyton Watson, and two future second-rounders.

Fans are intrigued by the defending champions potentially acquiring another solid contributor.

Green can play some minutes vacated by Otto Porter Jr., who signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Toronto Raptors.

While Green isn't a game-changer, the 6'8" veteran has a career 47.2 field-goal percentage and demonstrated improved three-point shooting before regressing last season.

The journeyman can help his fifth Western Conference team return to the NBA Finals by spelling a fellow Green off the bench next season.