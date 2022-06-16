NBA World Reacts To What Grant Hill Said About LeBron

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer Grant Hill had a strong take about LeBron James on a recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast.

During his appearance, Hill said that during his illustrious and ongoing career, James has endured more "vitriol, abuse and slander" than any other player ever.

This is a bold statement, and as you might imagine, the reaction to it is mixed. Some fans wholeheartedly agree with Grant, while others think it is ludicrous to suggest LeBron suffered worse than past greats such as Bill Russell, who dealt with virulent racism during his time in Boston, or even Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

It's impossible to qualify who has taken the most heat, so proving Hill right or wrong can't happen.

However, I'll say this: I don't think another NBA player has had every move or performance as publicly scrutinized as LeBron, judging by the fact he is playing during the social media era and at a time when sports talk debate shows are omnipresent.

Agree or disagree?