NBA World Reacts To What LeBron Said About Brittney Griner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James thinks Brittney Griner should seriously consider not returning to the United States.

Griner has been in Russian custody since February, when she was detained for having an illegal substance in her luggage.

The WNBA star has been pleading for the U.S. government to intervene and bring her home, but her efforts have not resulted in the desired outcome.

During a recent episode of "The Shop," LeBron brought up an interesting point about Griner's situation.



"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

"If he were Brittney, he would’ve already been back in the US / wouldn’t have had to go to Russia to play to begin with. Very unserious man," one fan said.

"And the worst take of the day goes to," said Jason Thomas.

"Yes, it is the U.S. that is at fault in this scenario. He nailed it," said Christian Schneider.

"Yeah locked in a Russian prison sounds better than living in America where you can say whatever dumb s—t you want to," wrote Ben McDonald.

"This quote does not include enough context. His comment on his show the shop was not literal, he was simply stating who would want to return to a country that seemingly does not care to prioritize their citizens. He wasn’t literally saying he’d stay in Russia and not return," a fan said.

