NBA World Reacts To Wild Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo Story

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Ray Allen speaks during the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 7, 2018 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins shared a wild story about his playing days during an appearance on J.J. Redick's podcast earlier this week.

While speaking on "The Old Man and The Three," Perkins detailed how Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen boxed at practice.

Seriously.

“We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef. We got to the practice facility, we bought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out.”

It's tough to envision something like that happening today, isn't it?

"I'm assuming Ray Allen's shiny head got knocked out, kos Rajon Rondo lives for moments like this," one fan predicted.

"Who won?" another fan wondered.

"Feel like Rondo might’ve won that too," one fan added.

"I bet Rondo put the hands on ray," one fan added on Twitter.

Who would your money have been on?