NBA World Shocked By Marcus Smart's Return

Marcus Smart made a pretty unbelievable return from injury during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday evening.

The Boston Celtics guard appeared to suffer a serious lower-leg injury in the second half.

Smart was helped into the locker room. He appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury.

Smart wasn't gone for long, though. He quickly emerged from the locker room and made his way back into the game.

The Defensive Player of the Year made an instant impact upon his return to the floor.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals is currently airing on ABC.