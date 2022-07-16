NBA World Speculating Over Kyrie Irving News - Here's Why

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Nets star Kyrie Irving has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past few weeks. While a deal isn't imminent, the All-Star guard's latest decision is quite interesting.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles.

Why is it interesting that Irving is competing in the Drew League? Well, it was announced this weekend that LeBron James will also compete in the popular pro-am.

Since late June, the Lakers have been linked to Irving. Fast forward a few weeks later, and he'll compete in Los Angeles.

Irving is expected to play a few hours before James, but it's still fascinating that they might cross paths while all the Lakers trade rumors are swirling.

Irving hasn't officially requested a trade from the Nets. It's tough to envision the two sides working out their differences though.

As of now, Irving will play the 2022-23 season on his player option.