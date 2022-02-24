The Spun

NBA’s 2 Players From Ukraine Release Joint Statement

Svi Mykhailiuk of the Toronto Raptors goes up for a dunk.

In the wake of Russia invading Ukraine, both active NBA players of Ukrainian descent have issued a joint statement.

Sacramento Kings big man Alex Len and Toronto Raptors wing Svi Mykhailiuk released a statement this evening, expressing their thoughts on the situation back home and declaring solidary with all those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine overnight at the behest of president Vladimir Putin.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine,” Len and Mykhailiuk said. “We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine.

“We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”

Both Len and Mykhailiuk were born in Ukraine before emigrating to the United States to play basketball collegiately at Maryland and Kansas respectively.

We can’t imagine what they are going through right now and send our thoughts and prayers to them and their families.

 

