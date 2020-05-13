NCAA Announces New Decision On The NBA Draft Deadline

Due to health concerns around the world, the NBA has been on hold since March. As a result, the entire draft process for this year is subject to change.

Two weeks ago, the NBA indefinitely postponed the Draft Lottery and Draft Combine. Both events were scheduled to take place this month in Chicago.

On Wednesday, the NCAA made a major decision regarding the 2020 NBA Draft. The withdrawal date for student-athletes to retain eligibility has been pushed back from its original June 3 date.

“The NCAA’s deadline for men’s basketball student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA draft and retain their eligibility will be pushed back from the current June 3 date. This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.”

Since the NBA isn’t sure when the draft will even be held this year, the NCAA should have plenty of time to decide a new withdrawal date.

What hurts prospects the most right now is the fact that face-to-face meetings with coaches and scouts aren’t allowed. It’s hard for these players to receive much-needed feedback.

This situation will be one worth monitoring, especially with the entire NBA calendar in limbo at the moment.