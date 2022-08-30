Nets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Forward

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Brooklyn Nets players wear outfits that bear the team logo prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Barclays Center on November 23, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets are bolstering their star-heavy roster with a well-traveled NBA veteran.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning that they have signed forward Markieff Morris to a one-year contract. He's expected to undergo a physical this week before making the deal official.

Brooklyn will mark Morris' seventh NBA team and sixth stop in the last five seasons. The former No. 13 pick has averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his 11-year career, but Morris played just 17 games with the Miami Heat last season because of a whiplash injury.

The prior season, Morris won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Amid a tumultuous offseason, the Nets appear poised to keep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for another title run. They needed a big man off the bench and a stabilizing veteran voice in the locker room. Morris can fulfill both requirements.

Nic Clayton will likely play a bigger role in Brooklyn this season, and the Nets previously acquired small forward Royce O'Neale from the Utah Jazz to help stabilize their defense. Morris could see playing time as an undersized center for a team lacking a significant interior presence.