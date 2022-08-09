BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Kevin Durant saga has suddenly picked up steam again.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he still wants to be traded unless the organization fires head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

While rarely shy to share his thoughts on social media, Durant hasn't made any public demands or comments on the situation. However, Tsai confirmed his backing of Nash and Marks in a Twitter post Monday evening.

He said they "will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

It's unusual for an owner to make such a public declaration involving rumors, especially those regarding a superstar player. Tsai's comments are yet another dramatic development in a bizarre offseason.

Tsai's comments appear to place the Nets at a point of no return. While the team could simply refuse Durant's trade request and hope he doesn't sit out, a blockbuster trade feels more likely than it would have before the owner's tweet.

Durant is under contract for four more seasons, so he doesn't have much leverage unless he's willing to not play. However, a trade might be better for everyone involved at this point.