Nets Reveal If They've Settled On Head Coaching Hire

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. Later that day, reports surfaced that they plan on hiring Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics.

During a news conference, via the YES Network, general manager Sean Marks firmly denied that they've already picked their next coach.

"No, absolutely not," Marks said when asked about the reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets intend on hiring Udoka shortly after calling him a "strong frontrunner" for the position. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the Nets could finalize the move within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Both Charania and Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics will allow Udoka, who is suspended this season for having an improper relationship with a female staff member, to leave for a new job.

Marks said he's noticed times when the Nets have "take off" a quarter, half, or a full game. He wants his new hire to keep the team driven at all times.

"The candidates that we're looking for are going to be bringing that -- that's going to be one of their attributes," Marks said. "Competitive, and having a voice and being able to hold guys accountable."

When asked about factoring team culture into his decision, Marks said they'd look into the background of any potential hire from a head coach to an intern.



He demurred on discussing Udoka, saying he'll "reserve that" judgment until later in the process.

"We do want this process to be a thorough one," he said, "We're not going to skip steps. We'll do our due diligence, like on anybody."