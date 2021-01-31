3 Teams Are Reportedly In Contention For J.J. Redick Trade

It seems like a matter of when, not if, the New Orleans Pelicans trade veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick to another team.

The 34-year-old Redick has been the subject of recent trade rumors and has not played in the Pelicans’ last two games. As New Orleans looks to expand the roles of young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis, Redick seems to be expendable.

A free agent at the end of the season, the 15-year vet is drawing major interest. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, New Orleans is focusing on dealing Redick to a team in the Northeast.

Charania lists the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers as contenders for the sharpshooting Redick. Redick’s family lives in Brooklyn and he played for the Sixers from 2017-19.

In 16 games this season, Redick is averaging 7.9 points per appearance, which is his lowest average in more than a decade.

Redick’s shooting percentages have also dipped, as he’s connecting on 33.6 percent of field goal attempts and 29.8 percent of shoots beyond the arc.

However, Redick is a career 41 percent three-point shooter, and there’s reason to believe his numbers could go up in a different situation.