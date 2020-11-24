Brandon Ingram, Pelicans Reportedly Agree To New Contract

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram made the leap to become an All-Star caliber player last year. The 2020 NBA Most Improved Player added to his offensive game as he asserted himself as the team’s top scoring option.

On Tuesday, the Pelicans rewarded their All-Star with a new deal.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans and Ingram agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension earlier this afternoon.

The contract will lock down the 6-foot-7 wing with the Pelicans for the foreseeable future as they continue to build a title-contending team.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020

Wojnarowski reminded NBA fans that Ingram passed on a smaller extension deal last season.

After an impressive 2020 season, it looks like his patience paid off.

Ingram passed on a more modest extension offer a year ago after arriving from Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade. He counted on a bigger role to elevate his performance and earning power, and it did. Ingram earned a Western Conference All-Star berth and now cashes in on max deal. https://t.co/SFLtBdX3p5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020

Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2020. Perhaps most impressively, he continued to improve his efficiency. He shot nearly 40 percent from three and over 85 percent from the free-throw line last season.

The year marked a huge milestone for Ingram. After an underwhelming opening three years of his career, he finally proved that he could be a star in today’s NBA.

Ingram began his career in Los Angeles. The Lakers drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. As a long, athletic, forward Ingram had shined while at Duke meaning teams had big hopes for him professionally. He made the league’s All-Rookie Second Team in 2017.

But his time quickly came to a close in Los Angeles. The Lakers struggled in 2018-19 and Ingram became a trade piece to pry Anthony Davis away from New Orleans. It was with the Pelicans that the forward became the league’s Most Improved Player in 2020.

Ingram joins Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray and Pascal Siakam as the only four players from the 2016 draft class to earn the max contract extension.