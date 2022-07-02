Breaking: Zion Williamson Signs Massive Contract Extension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

When asked in April if he'd be open to signing an extension with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson replied, "I couldn't sign it fast enough." Well, he wasn't kidding.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are signing Williamson to a five-year, $193 million maximum rookie extension.

Williamson could earn as much as $231 million over the course of this extension. In order for that to happen, he'll need to get back on the court and make an impact for New Orleans' squad.

This move has been in the works for quite some time. Earlier this year, Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin referred to Williamson as a "max player."

"It's not a big decision, it's a pretty easy decision," Griffin said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. "The kid's historically good when he plays ... this is a max player, that's easy."

Williamson missed the 2021-22 season because of a foot injury. During the previous season, he averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans made the playoffs this past season without Williamson. His return, in theory, could make them a legit contender in the Western Conference.

Hopefully, we'll see Williamson and the Pelicans at full strength for the 2022-23 season.