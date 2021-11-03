Charles Barkley’s Comment On Zion Williamson Going Viral

During this Tuesday’s episode of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and the rest of the TNT crew shared their thoughts on New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

Williamson is still recovering from a fractured right foot. His return to the hardwood remains up in the air since he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.

When discussing Williamson’s rehab on Tuesday night, Barkley revealed that he’s concerned about Williamson’s weight.

Barkley may have taken his criticism of Williamson a bit too far while on the air, saying “It look[s] like me and Shaq had a baby.”

That comment from Barkley generated a lot of laughs from the rest of the TNT crew. Barkley then explained why he’s worried about Williamson’s health without cracking any jokes.

“He’s already hurt – you should not get hurt when you’re young. He’s already had surgery on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot. He’s going to have to learn that even when you’re hurt you need to control your eating.”

Williamson’s weight has been discussed several times over the past few weeks. It certainly doesn’t help that he’s still at least a few weeks away from returning to the court.

The Pelicans said Williamson will undergo another set of scans in two-to-three weeks from now. That’ll determine when he can take the next step in his rehab.

It’s important that New Orleans makes sure Williamson is in the best possible condition when he’s cleared to return. The franchise can’t afford for him to suffer yet another long-term injury.