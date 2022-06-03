CJ McCollum Reveals His Plan With Zion Williamson This Summer

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 26: CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images) Barry Gossage/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Pelicans guard CJ McCollum contributed to ESPN's NBA Finals: Celebrating 75 broadcast. While on air, he was asked about Zion Williamson's future in New Orleans.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Williamson's future with the Pelicans. That being said, McCollum made it sound like things are just fine behind the scenes.

"We’ve been communicating this summer about times we’re going to meet up," McCollum said. "I’m gonna get him out to New York to work with me during draft week. If he's not watching this, he's going to see this clip. I’m getting him out to Vegas to spend some time together."

If McCollum and Williamson are going to spend time together working out this offseason, that would be a strong sign that the former No. 1 pick is fully committed to the franchise.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Fortunately, he is making great progress in his rehab.

"Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions," ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported last week. "Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal."

The Pelicans could sign Williamson to a lengthy extension this offseason. That would certainly silence all the rumors that have been floating around.

Despite not having Williamson at their disposal, the Pelicans made the playoffs and took the top seed in the Western Conference to six games. With Williamson back in the fold, the future should be very bright for Willie Green's squad.