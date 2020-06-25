Colin Cowherd Names The Next ‘Face’ Of The NBA

For over the past decade, LeBron James has been the face of the NBA. He’s constantly in contention for championships and his work off the court has been equally as impressive. Eventually the era of “King James” will come to an end though.

When that time comes for the next face of the NBA, it’s imperative that it’s a player that is considered must-see TV and can handle the pressure from the media.

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd shared his pick for the next face of the NBA during Thursday’s edition of The Herd. He believes the honor will go to New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

“You got to have the look, the smile, the power, the form and the it quality,” Cowherd said. “That’s why he has been jammed into the playoffs. That is why the NBA decided on a larger number of teams to come back. There’s only one reason: Zion Williamson.”

Zion Williamson is the next face of the NBA. "James Harden doesn't want to be. Russell Westbrook is bad with the press and too often unhinged and difficult. Kawhi doesn't talk." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/40Izi3TtWU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 25, 2020

Another reason why Cowherd is going with Williamson as the heir to James is because the other options around the league have their own flaws.

“James Harden doesn’t want to be the face of the league. Russell Westbrook is bad with the press and too often unhinged and difficult. Kawhi doesn’t talk.”

Williamson has been fun to watch since he first stepped on the court for the Duke Blue Devils. It took him a few months to finally make his NBA debut, but he has been as good as advertised.

As long as Williamson can stay healthy, he’ll have a chance to be the next face of the league. His electric playing style and humble personality is exactly what the NBA wants from an emerging star like him.