ESPN Issues Concerning Update On Pelicans Rookie Zion Williamson

It sounds like NBA fans will have to wait a little longer to see Zion Williamson finally make his debut. Despite being two months into the regular season, the No. 1 overall pick isn’t ready to play yet.

Williamson underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee back in October.

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled without Williamson in the lineup. Before the season even began, people thought he could lead the team to a potential playoff berth.

While there is no true timetable for Williamson’s return, the latest update on the former Duke superstar is rather concerning.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans are trying to teach Williamson how to walk and run differently in order to avoid more injuries down the road.

From ESPN:

Williamson told Sedano that he “trusts the organization” in its decision-making, and he said his rehab process has been about more than just the recovery from surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee. Williamson, 19, said the Pelicans are also trying to teach him how to walk and run differently — working on the kinetic chain of his body.

Since Williamson is so explosive but has such an uncommon frame, it’s possible that he’ll be prone to more injuries. However, the Pelicans obviously want to try and minimize the future damage.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Williamson’s recovery.