Details Have Emerged From Zion Williamson’s Rehab Process

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn’t stepped foot in a game during the 2021-22 NBA season. The former No. 1 overall pick is busy at work, rehabbing a foot injury that’s plagued him for the last few months.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans revealed additional details about Williamson’s recovery.

According to an announcement from the organization, the 21-year-old forward has been completing his rehab away from the rest of the team. The Pelicans are still supervising the process, but had arranged for transportation for him out of New Orleans.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williamson is currently doing his rehab in Portland, Oregon.

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me,” Williamson said in an official statement, via the Pelicans. “I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.

“Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey — my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most.”

Statement from Zion: pic.twitter.com/gJ728iGW1e — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 5, 2022

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is continuing his right foot rehabilitation in Portland, Ore., sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/dy9iT0EwH4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 5, 2022

The mid-week update, and the first on Williamson in 2022, is rather foreboding for the Pelicans. Many had hoped to see the young All-Star back on the court in the near future, but considering he’s not with the the team at this time, his return still seems to be a faraway thought for New Orleans.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans have struggled this season. Nearly at the halfway point of the 2021-22 campaign, New Orleans is 13-25.