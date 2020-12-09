ESPN Getting Criticized For Its Zion Williamson Player Ranking

Entering his second NBA season, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has a lofty ESPN ranking to go with equally lofty expectations for this play.

ESPN continued its annual Top 100 NBA player rankings today with a list of Nos. 50-11. There was Zion checking in at No. 19 after he debuted at No. 42 one year ago.

Listing Zion that high has raised some eyebrows. He’s right behind Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Ben Simmons and directly in front of Paul George, Jamal Murray, Bradley and Karl-Anthony Towns.

That’s pretty prime territory for a second-year pro who flashed unreal talent but was limited to only 24 games as a rookie due to injury.

ESPN ranked Zion no.19 on their top 100 best NBA players. Ahead of PG, KAT, Kyrie, Trae Young, Westbrook, Kemba and more😂😂 Zion’s only played in 24 NBA games pic.twitter.com/JJBU6bD5Dl — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 9, 2020

If you ask us, Williamson in the top 20 in the NBA right at this moment is a little too high.

He should be there one day, perhaps as soon as the end of this season, but for now we’d rank him behind at least a few of the guys who are behind him.

Where do you think Zion Williamson should be slotted in NBA player rankings?