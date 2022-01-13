Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Zion Williamson Today

As New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson continues to struggle returning to the team, his value to the team seems to decrease. Amid a notable trade, there’s some ongoing buzz on social media.

This morning there was a report that the New York Knicks are acquiring small forward Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade. The move reunites Reddish with star guard R.J. Barrett, his former Duke teammate.

But Barrett and Reddish had a third teammate at Duke: Zion Williamson. The three of them too the college basketball world by storm in the 2018-19 season, winning the ACC title and reaching the Elite Eight.

With Barrett and Reddish now reunited, everyone believes that the Knicks will make a move for Zion. Fans want to believe it’s inevitable that the Knicks will try and trade for him.

“Anybody else wanna get traded to the Knicks?” Zion: pic.twitter.com/TSPbP4Wxt1 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 13, 2022

The Knicks have reunited Cam and RJ. Is Zion next? pic.twitter.com/28AN0u3ZEk — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 13, 2022

The Knicks are a Zion Williamson away from reuniting the 2018-19 Duke Big 3 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 13, 2022

#Knicks will get Zion next. RJ and Cam are together again. Need them as a trio. pic.twitter.com/HRrPJldPI4 — Zach 𝟚𝟛 Weiss (@TheTriumphant23) January 13, 2022

As nice as the idea is on paper though, the Pelicans would probably be loath to trade Zion Williamson. He’s considered the future cornerstone of the franchise and has already been to the All-Star game once.

While his injuries are frustrating to many, his play on the court justifies the team’s patience.

Knicks fans can certainly hope that they can land the player they narrowly missed out on in 2019. But it seems like it would be an extreme longshot at best.

Will the Knicks make a trade for Zion Williamson?