Former College Softball Player Has A Message For Lonzo Ball

Early this week, a video of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball hit social media and, well, it quickly went viral for a few reasons.

The video showed the former UCLA star getting in a workout during quarantine. Now, that might not sound like a big deal, but Ball’s weightlifting form was the focus of several questions after the video hit the web.

The star point guard picked up a barbell to hit a few shoulder-to-overhead lifts. People from all over the internet decided to weigh in and give their opinions on Ball’s lifting form.

That list of people included a former softball player, who torched Lonzo with a post on Twitter. “Me and my college softball teammates would literally embarrass this man in the weight room,” former Wright State softball player Ashton Salyers said.

Check it out.

Me and my college softball teammates would literally embarrass this man in the weight room. https://t.co/bJRU5U7QiI — Ashton Salyers (@GotHeem14) May 7, 2020

Yikes.

Salyers’ comment quickly went viral on social media after she called out the former Lakers point guard.

Of course, that brought her into the spotlight. Soon after her comment went viral, people started pulling up her – not great – batting statistics from her final season.

No one is safe when it comes to social media scrutiny – mostly professional athletes and those that call them out.