Report: Injury Diagnosis In For Zion Williamson’s Thumb

Zion Williamson led the New Orleans Pelicans to a crucial win on Monday over the Boston Celtics, but he suffered a thumb injury in the process. On Wednesday, the team received an update on the superstar forward’s status.

According to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, the thumb injury for Williamson has been diagnosed as a sprain. The good news for the Pelicans is that their star player avoided a major injury.

As for how much time Williamson may miss due to this thumb injury, Lopez had some important news to share.

“There were fears Zion could have been out for a multiple weeks, but ultimately he shouldn’t miss much – if any – time,” Lopez wrote on Twitter.

Despite concerns about his durability coming into the 2020-21 season, Williamson has stayed relatively healthy.

Williamson has been incredible in his second NBA season, averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He’s proving why he was considered the most intriguing prospect since LeBron James.

Since the Pelicans are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, the front office might want to play it safe with Williamson’s injury.

In the event that Williamson misses time due to this thumb injury, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram will have to shoulder the load on offense.