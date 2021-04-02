Report: Isaiah Thomas Expected To Sign With New NBA Team

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has had a difficult time sticking with teams, after the injury and trade that ended his time with the C’s. It looks like he’ll be getting another shot with a pretty exciting young team in the coming days.

Thomas has not played in the NBA this season. He was last with the Washington Wizards for the start of the 2019-20 season, but was waived last February. After making two All-Star Teams in 2016 and 2017, and being named to the All-NBA Second Team as a Celtic in 2017, he was included in the Kyrie Irving trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, after just 15 games with team. He was a Denver Nugget in 2018-19. His 40 games with the Wizards last season was by far the most he’s played in a season since 2016-17, which ended prematurely due to a hip injury that he has never really bounced back from.

Hopefully he can get things back on track down the stretch this season. He is reportedly set to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll team up with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball, among others.

Sources say the Pelicans are expected to sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract tomorrow. Thomas hasn’t played in the NBA since Feb. 3, 2020, but led the USA to a pair of wins in FIBA qualifying two months ago. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 2, 2021

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t been totally inactive. In February, he played with the USA men’s national team in qualifiers for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, putting in 19 points in a 93-77 win over the Bahamas, and nine first-quarter points in a 96-75 win over Mexico. He also made a switch in his representation earlier this year, as he set out to land a new NBA deal.

He did show some solid scoring punch in that last stint with the Wizards. He averaged 12.2 points in just 23 minutes per game, shooting over 41-percent from three point range. He chipped in 3.7 assists per game.

It has been a long road, but a true Isaiah Thomas comeback would be a great late-season story in the NBA. The Pelicans are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference at 21-26, but are just 1.5 games back of the 10th seed, which would get them into the new four-team play-in for the final two spots of the playoffs.

