New Pelicans Guard Isaiah Thomas Reveals Reason For Wearing No. 24

After a year of waiting, Isaiah Thomas is finally getting another crack in the NBA. The 5-foot-9 guard signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas’ basketball career has spiraled ever since he suffered a hip injury several years ago. Since leaving the Boston Celtics in 2017, the former star has had stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, none of which proved to be a permanent home.

Now 32 years old, Thomas is hoping to run it back one more time. He’ll have 10 days to prove his value to the Pelicans, who added the veteran guard on Saturday.

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract,” the Pelicans announced on Saturday. “Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Thomas, 5-9, 185, holds career averages of 18.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 525 career regular season games (361 starts) over nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, L.A. Lakers, Denver and Washington.”

𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗘: The Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard @IsaiahThomas to a 10-day contract! Story: https://t.co/4rIHOQjSU0#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/JLqL08NaNX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 3, 2021

Thomas will use a bit of added inspiration to try and secure a permanent roster spot with the Pelicans. He plans to don No. 24 on his jersey in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

We can’t wait to see the 5-foot-9 guard get back in action these next 10 days.

If history tells us anything, it’s to not doubt Thomas, who has a knack for proving his doubters wrong.

