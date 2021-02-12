J.J. Redick Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Landing Spots

Two weeks ago it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the New Orleans Pelicans would trade veteran guard J.J. Redick.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, New Orleans was focused on dealing Redick to a team in the Northeast. Charania listed the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers as contenders for the sharpshooter.

However, over the past 10 days, the Pelicans have found some momentum. The rumors started when the Pelicans were sitting at 5-10 on the season, but have gone 6-3 over the past 9 games.

Despite the impressive run, one NBA insider suggested Redick could still be traded. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Redick would prefer to be traded to the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets.

From the report:

Sources confirm Redick would prefer a trade to either the Nets or Knicks, as his family still lives in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn.

In 21 games this season, Redick is averaging 7.9 points per appearance, which is his lowest average in more than a decade.

Redick’s shooting percentages have also dipped, as he’s connecting on 35.9 percent of field goal attempts and 34.7 percent of shoots beyond the arc. Both of those figures are well below his career average.

The Nets are and will remain in playoff contention as the 2020-21 season rolls on. Meanwhile, the Knicks are doing everything possible to join the Nets in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Will New Orleans move on from Redick?