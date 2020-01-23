Ja Morant Reacts To Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut

On Wednesday night, former Duke star Zion Williams made his NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans, who hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center.

Williamson struggled through the first three quarters before exploding in the fourth. He scored 17-straight points as the Pelicans erased a fourth-quarter deficit.

Every Pelicans fan in the building was on their feet and those watching at home were fired up as well. After waiting three months, they finally got to see the No. 1 pick in action.

Well, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft was watching as well.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie and former Zion teammate Ja Morant watched as Williamson showcased his talent in front of the NBA world.

Williamson and Murray both played their high school basketball in South Carolina. Morant had a message for the South Carolina natives out there.

“South Carolina I know y’all loving this,” Morant said about Williamson’s performance.

SOUTH CAROLINA I KNOW YALL LOVING THIS 🙌🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 23, 2020

Williamson played just 18 minutes during his NBA debut, but finished with a respectable stat line. After suffering through several turnovers in the first three quarters, Williamson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Next up for Zion and the Pelicans is a home contest against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.