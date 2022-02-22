JJ Redick Is Furious With Ex-Teammate Zion Williamson

Over the weekend, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum revealed that he hasn’t yet had any conversations with Zion Williamson.

McCollum was acquired by the Pelicans prior to the trade deadline. In theory, he should form a nice duo with Williamson. However, it sounds like they need to be introduced to each other first.

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly,” McCollum said. “I’ve spoken with some people close to him, and I look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I’m gonna get to the bottom of it.”

During this Tuesday’s edition of First Take, ESPN analyst JJ Redick commented on this bizarre situation involving McCollum and Williamson.

Redick said Williamson is a “detached teammate” right now in New Orleans.

“This just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, the organization, the city,” Redick said. “I get that he’s hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league, a guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say hello. This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we’re seeing again and again.”

JJ Redick rips Zion apart calling him a “detached teammate”. #WBD

pic.twitter.com/PxcuPjJ7gn — George Hathaway (@hathawaygeorge9) February 22, 2022

Williamson has not yet played for the Pelicans this season because he’s recovering from foot surgery.

At this point, it’s fair to question whether or not we’ll see Williamson in New Orleans next season.