JJ Redick Reveals What He Told Zion Williamson After He Left

As the New Orleans Pelicans continue to prepare for the NBA restart in Orlando, they are without star rookie Zion Williamson.

Williamson left “the bubble” last week for an undisclosed family emergency. Details are scarce, as the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has been keeping the issue private.

When Williamson left the team, he had the full support of his teammates, including veteran shooting guard JJ Redick, who like Zion, played for Duke.

In an episode of “The JJ Redick Podcast with Tommy Alter” last week, Redick explained what he told Williamson when he departed Orlando.

“I reached out to Zion,” Redick said. “I told him what I’ll say on the show. Basically, we’re going to do our best to hold it down for him until he gets back, whenever that is. As a teammate, he’s a family member. We’ll do our best to keep this thing rolling. But obviously whatever is going on, we want the best for him. I feel awful for him because so much of this season has been a rollercoaster for him. It seemed like he was in such a good place. Hopefully we get him back here soon.”

The Pelicans themselves voiced support for Williamson via press release.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans executive David Griffin said. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Zion Williamson update: pic.twitter.com/eShAPl1gB2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 16, 2020

Whenever Zion returns, he will have to quarantine for a to be determined amount of time. Then, he’ll be able to rejoin the team.

New Orleans opens up the restarted schedule against the Utah Jazz on July 30.

[ 247Sports ]