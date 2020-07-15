When the NBA returns to action later this month, players will be allowed to display social justice messages on the back of their jerseys. Jrue Holiday, an All-Star guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, is taking things one step further.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Holiday is donating the remaining game checks for the 2019-20 season to charities across the United States and black-owned business. His donation could be worth up to $5.3 million.

Holiday’s salary would increase depending on how far the Pelicans make it this season. As of right now, they’re on the outside looking in when it comes to making the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Regardless if New Orleans makes the postseason or not, Holiday’s gesture should not go unnoticed. It’s an incredible way of him using his platform to help those in need right now.

Perhaps this donation from Holiday will inspire other NBA stars to join the cause.

Moving over to the basketball side of things, New Orleans will need Holiday to play at an elite level in order to make the playoffs. The Pelicans currently sit 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed.

Holiday is averaging 19.6 points and 6.9 assists per game this season. He’s been a leader on and off the court for one of the youngest teams in the NBA. His decision to donate his remaining salary is just a testament to his leadership.