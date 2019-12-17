The Spun

Report: Star NBA Point Guard Is Available For Trade

Jrue Holliday playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The traded deadline is still more than a month away, but it appears there could be an All-Star guard on the market. With the New Orleans Pelicans struggling this season, Jrue Holiday might be on the move.

New Orleans entered this year with high expectations after acquiring Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson in the offseason.

Williamson hasn’t made his NBA debut yet due to a knee injury. The Pelicans own a 6-21 record and are currently on pace to finish with a top-five pick.

David Griffin could ship out a few veterans before the trade deadline if he believes the team is officially out of playoff contention.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have made Holiday available via trade.

It would cost a lot to acquire Holiday, who is averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 assists per game. There are two years remaining on his contract.

Holiday was unavailable earlier in the year, but the Pelicans have clearly changed their stance.

Teams that are interested in adding quality talent and experience at guard should strongly consider trading for Holiday. At 29 years old, there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Pelicans make a few moves before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

