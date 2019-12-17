The traded deadline is still more than a month away, but it appears there could be an All-Star guard on the market. With the New Orleans Pelicans struggling this season, Jrue Holiday might be on the move.

New Orleans entered this year with high expectations after acquiring Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick and Zion Williamson in the offseason.

Williamson hasn’t made his NBA debut yet due to a knee injury. The Pelicans own a 6-21 record and are currently on pace to finish with a top-five pick.

David Griffin could ship out a few veterans before the trade deadline if he believes the team is officially out of playoff contention.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have made Holiday available via trade.

It would cost a lot to acquire Holiday, who is averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 assists per game. There are two years remaining on his contract.

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

Holiday was unavailable earlier in the year, but the Pelicans have clearly changed their stance.

Teams that are interested in adding quality talent and experience at guard should strongly consider trading for Holiday. At 29 years old, there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Pelicans make a few moves before the trade deadline on Feb. 6.