Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Prediction For Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans knew they might be drafting a generational talent in Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, but almost no one expected the 20-year-old to have risen so quickly.

In his first full year in the NBA, Williamson has exploded onto the scene. He made the Western Conference All-Star team in just his second season as a pro and has emerged as one of the most talented finishers in the league.

Because of his strong 2020-21 season, Williamson has gathered plenty of supporters. That group includes former NBA center Kendrick Perkins.

The ESPN analyst took to Twitter during the Pelicans game and made a bold predication about Zion’s future in basketball.

“When it’s all said and done Zion Williamson will go down as one the most DOMINANT Players to ever play the game of basketball! Carry on…” Perkins wrote.

Perkins has become somewhat well-known for his bold takes, but his latest about Zion doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

In 45 starts this year, Williamson has put up gaudy numbers. He’s averaging 26.5 points and 7.0 rebounds on an astounding 62.5 percent shooting. It seems like he can get to the rim whenever he wants with his unique combination of speed and size, making him a match-up nightmare for opposing big men.

It’s early in Zion’s career, so time will tell if Perkins’ prediction will come true. For now, the goal will be to keep the 20-year-old healthy as he continues to adjust to the NBA.

Williamson and the Pelicans didn’t fare well against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, in Kevin Durant’s return. The second-year big man went 4-for-12 and New Orleans fell 139-11. The Pelicans have now lost four of their last five and have an overall record of 22-29.

But, if the organization can build around Zion Williamson moving forward, the future is bright in New Orleans.