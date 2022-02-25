Kendrick Perkins Thinks 1 NBA Team Needs To Relocate To Stay Relevant

It’s been over a decade since an NBA last relocated. But former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that it’s time for one team to pack its bags and hit the road.

Appearing on NBA Live, the ESPN analyst asserted that the New Orleans Pelicans need to relocate to “stay relevant.” He suggested they move to a city like Seattle or Las Vegas, which he dubbed “more deserving.”

“I think it’s time for the Pelicans to relocate… A city like Seattle, a city like Las Vegas is more deserving of a basketball team,” Perkins said.

Perkins’ statement comes amid issues Pelicans star Zion Williamson is reportedly having on the organization. He said that from his experience, the Pelicans will always be second to the New Orleans Saints football team.

Perkins advocated for the NBA to step in and exert influence over the Pelicans moving in order to keep the franchise afloat.

.@KendrickPerkins thinks the Pelicans need to move in order to keep the franchise relevant: “I think it’s time for the Pelicans to relocate. … A city like Seattle, a city like Las Vegas is more deserving of a basketball team.” pic.twitter.com/nh0agg4Avt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 24, 2022

The Pelicans have called New Orleans home since 2002, when they moved from Charlotte as the Hornets following declining attendance and lack of profitability.

NBA teams don’t move often though. In the past 35 years, only the Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies have found new homes.

It seems unlikely that the Hornets will move just for the reasons that Kendrick Perkins is suggesting though. Short of the team being sold to someone else, there’s not much incentive for the ownership to move.

Does Perkins have a point though? Should the Pelicans relocate to save the team?