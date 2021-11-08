TNT’s Kenny Smith Has Blunt Message For Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has yet to make his 2021 as he continues to recover from an offseason foot surgery. In his absence, the New Orleans Pelicans have dropped nine of their first 10 games and are in a tie for dead-last ini the Western Conference.

Not having Williamson has been extremely detrimental to the Pels’ performance under first-year head coach Willie Green in the opening weeks of the 2021 campaign. However, it’s the long-term health of the former No. 1 overall pick that has generated even more concern.

New Orleans has provided very little timeline on Williamson’s return through his recovery process. On top of that, a report emerged a few weeks ago that the 21-year-old has gained significant weight while out with the injury, at times apparently tipping the scales at “north of 300 pounds.”

A video of Williamson doing a light on-court workout emerged a few days ago, adding legitimacy to the report about his weight. The clip also sparked a decent amount of criticism from the Inside the NBA crew.

Kenny Smith, one of the TNT show’s hosts and a former NBA player himself, has taken note of Williamson’s apparent weight gain and offered up a piece of advice this week. He didn’t exactly mince words while doing so.

“Every player in their career… they’re going to get hurt at some point if you have a long career,” Smith told TMZ recently. “In that time, you gotta figure out how to stay in shape and stay into a basketball body.”

“The easiest part is he’ll figure out how to eat less. It’s not hard when it’s your profession. He puts the hours in to become a great basketball player. He’ll figure out those hours he needs to keep his body right.”

“It’s not hard, just eat less.”

Kenny Smith On Zion Williamson's Weight, 'It's Not Hard, Eat Less'https://t.co/r4vbj2U2zr — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 8, 2021

Smith isn’t the only member of the Inside the NBA crew to comment on Williamson’s weight recently. Just last week Charles Barkley took things a step further, and perhaps a bit too far, by saying “It look[s] like me and Shaq had a baby” in reference to the Pelicans forward.

Barkley then explained, just like Smith, that Williamson needs to work on controlling his eating in order to maintain a healthy weight.

“He’s already hurt – you should not get hurt when you’re young,” Barkley said. “He’s already had surgery on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot. He’s going to have to learn that even when you’re hurt you need to control your eating.”

Williamson is expected to undergo additional scans in the next 10-20 days, which the Pelicans say will give them a clearer picture on his return timeline.

In the meantime, New Orleans will try to right the ship without the No. 1 pick on the court.