LaVar Ball Getting Crushed For Latest Zion Williamson Comment

LaVar Ball is back in the news, once again, for all the wrong reasons. His latest comment on Zion Williamson is getting absolutely crushed.

The Ball family has disappeared a bit since Lonzo was traded to the Pelicans last year. It comes as no surprise that the former UCLA guard is garnering less attention now considering the differences of playing in New Orleans compared to L.A.

Now, Lonzo plays for a Pelicans team that features Zion Williamson – who’s already considered the face of the franchise. Zion’s been coined a generational talent since his high school days.

But Lavar believes Lonzo should be given some credit for all the hype surrounding Zion. In fact, the Ball father thinks without Lonzo, Zion wouldn’t have the same “buzz.”

“Take my boy out the situation and see how much buzz you get,” Lavar said, via Complex. “He’d probably still be out for the season. . . . I don’t care how fast you can run and jump, if you ain’t got nobody to get you that ball, guess what you going to be doing? Running and jumping out there for nothing.”

Classic Lavar. There’s nothing wrong with trying to hype up a family member. But let’s be honest, the only reason anyone’s talking about the Pelicans is because of Zion. The basketball prodigy could be a savior to the New Orleans organization.

There’s no doubt Lonzo’s a talented ball player and key piece of the Pelicans.

But Zion’s the future – not just of the Pelicans – of the NBA.