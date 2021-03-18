In just over a week, the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline will arrive, meaning teams are working furiously on last-second deals.

Earlier this season, it looked very likely that the New Orleans Pelicans would move former No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball. Over the past few weeks, though, that trade market has dwindled.

With the trade rumors subsiding, Lonzo’s father is doing everything he can to make sure his eldest son gets to play somewhere he wants. LaVar Ball made it clear Lonzo isn’t enjoying life down in New Orleans playing for the Pelicans right now.

“I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I hope he gets traded,” LaVar said about Lonzo. “I don’t like watching him play like he plays…He can’t stand New Orleans, come on man.”

"I don't know what they're gonna do, but I hope he gets traded. I don't like watching him play lie he plays… He can't stand New Orleans, come on man." LaVar Ball when asked about Lonzo Ball and the NBA trade deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/OYR6R2NCw0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2021

Lonzo is currently third on the team in scoring, with 14.2 points per game. He’s the predominant point guard, playing over 31 minutes per game for the Pelicans so far this season.

The Pelicans are currently sitting six games under .500 in Stan Van Gundy’s first season as the team’s head coach. New Orleans sits just 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference though.

With the NBA instituting a new playoff format for the 2020-21 season, the Pelicans are squarely in the playoff race right now.

Will LaVar get his wish and see Lonzo traded to a new team?