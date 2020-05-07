Lonzo Ball Is Getting Crushed For His Weight Lifting Form

Early Thursday morning, a video of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball hit social media and quickly went viral.

The video showed the former UCLA star getting in a workout during quarantine. Now, that might not sound like a big deal, but Ball’s weightlifting form was the focus of several questions after the video hit the web.

The star point guard picked up a barbell to hit a few shoulder-to-overhead lifts. Instead of looking like a professional athlete, Lonzo looked more like a high schooler trying to impress someone.

Ball failed to lock out a single rep, which led everyone watching the video to criticize his form. Here’s a look at what the former No. 2 overall pick was doing in the gym earlier this week.

Of course, it’s easy to criticize from the couch. At least he’s staying in shape while he’s away from the basketball court.

Then again, a professional athlete should probably have better form during his workouts – especially after being in the NBA for three years.

Perhaps the Pelicans should offer a better training regimen for their star point guard while he’s out of the team’s facility.

Ball and company should be back on the court sometime soon – hopefully.