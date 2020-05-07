Lonzo Ball Is Getting Crushed For His Weight Lifting Form

Early Thursday morning, a video of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball hit social media and quickly went viral.
The video showed the former UCLA star getting in a workout during quarantine. Now, that might not sound like a big deal, but Ball’s weightlifting form was the focus of several questions after the video hit the web.
The star point guard picked up a barbell to hit a few shoulder-to-overhead lifts. Instead of looking like a professional athlete, Lonzo looked more like a high schooler trying to impress someone.
Ball failed to lock out a single rep, which led everyone watching the video to criticize his form. Here’s a look at what the former No. 2 overall pick was doing in the gym earlier this week.
.@dg_riff send help https://t.co/tu9naXsR67
— Russillo (@ryenarussillo) May 7, 2020
Of course, it’s easy to criticize from the couch. At least he’s staying in shape while he’s away from the basketball court.
Then again, a professional athlete should probably have better form during his workouts – especially after being in the NBA for three years.
Perhaps the Pelicans should offer a better training regimen for their star point guard while he’s out of the team’s facility.
Ball and company should be back on the court sometime soon – hopefully.