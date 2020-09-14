Lonzo Ball Describes His Current Relationship With LaVar Ball

Few NBA players in recent memory have been more linked to their father than Lonzo Ball. The former UCLA Bruins star was constantly hyped up by his dad, LaVar Ball, who seemed to jump on any media opportunity that was available to him.

That has since died down, as Big Baller Brand has mostly gone away, and Lonzo and LaVar had a bit of a falling out over some controversy with the company.

Lonzo, who was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans last season, signed with a new agent on Monday morning. He’s now part of Klutch Sports, represented by super agent Rich Paul.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. “For me, it was an easy call and it was the right time to make that call.” ESPN Story: https://t.co/IhRjENLDzu — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 14, 2020

Lonzo opened up about his current relationship with his father.

“We had a couple rumblings here and there, but everything got squared away,” Lonzo Ball told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “When your son gets older, they’re going to butt heads with their dad, and that’s what I did for about a year and a half. But everything is cool now.”

LaVar Ball had a similar comment.

“He’s always been his own man,” LaVar stated. “As a father, all I can do is guide him. I’m not going to take a lesser role. I am going to be his father, and that’s it.”

Lonzo had a disappointing showing inside the NBA Bubble this summer, but he’s motivated to make a bigger impact in 2020-21.