Look: Mardi Gras Float Making Fun Of Zion Williamson Going Viral

Over the past few weeks, the situation between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans has become borderline untenable.

Williamson has not played a game for the Pelicans yet this season as he attempts to recover from a foot injury. According to the latest report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Pelicans fans might not see Zion on the court at all this season.

“I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season, and that definitely is alarming,” Charania added. As Zion continues to miss time, fans are becoming frustrated with the former No. 1 overall pick.

That was on full display on Thursday night when a parade float took aim at Zion.

“Mardi Gras paradegoers diss Zion and the Pelicans tonight with a float called “Setback” in the Krewe of Chaos parade,” Darren Rovell wrote on Twitter.

Fans in New Orleans have clearly had enough of Zion.

Earlier this week, former Pelicans guard JJ Redick put Williamson on blast while on ESPN’s First Take.

“This just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, the organization, the city,” Redick said. “I get that he’s hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league, a guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say, ‘Hello.’ This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we’re seeing again and again.”

Will Zion be back at some point this season?