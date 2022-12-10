Look: Things Got Heated After Zion Williamson's Dunk In Garbage Time

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 09: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tempers flared during Friday night's game between the Suns and Pelicans, especially after Zion Williamson threw down a windmill dunk with just a few seconds remaining.

Williamson's dunk occurred in garbage time. Clearly, Cameron Payne and the rest of the Suns had an issue with it.

Immediately after the game clock expired, Payne ran over to the Pelicans' bench. Head coach Willie Green did all he could to defuse the situation.

"The game was pretty much over, and they just kept playing," Payne told reporters. "I felt like there was just no sportsmanship, and we don't really like that. We do the right thing. I felt like they should've done the right thing, and they didn't. We didn't take it well, and we don't like to lose either. The game was over, no shot clock. They can hold the ball."

Here's the incident from last night's game:

Williamson explained his side to the story during his postgame press conference.

"That was a little out of character for me," Williamson said. "But you've got to understand, I mean, you can understand it or not. They sent my teammates home last year.

"I missed all last year. I got carried away a little bit. I admit that. But you know, I was in that locker room when my brothers were down because the Suns sent us home last year. That's a tough moment to be a part of. So in that moment, I got carried away. I admit that. ... If they were to do the same thing, I wouldn't have no problem with it."

Interestingly enough, the Pelicans will face the Suns again on Sunday afternoon.

The officials will need to be ready to de-escalate another altercation.