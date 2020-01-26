Michael Jordan Reacts To Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is healthy and playing about as well as advertised in two games so far. But what does the G.O.A.T. think about Zion and all of the hype around him?

With Zion signed on to his Jordan Brand shoe line, Michael Jordan had a lot to say about the Pelicans’ young star.

In a recent interview, Michael Jordan expressed delight in having “a talented young man who shows a certain passion about the game.” He said he looked forward to working with Zion in endorsement and marketing efforts.

Via 247Sports:

“I think the NBA is very fortunate to have a talented young man who shows a certain passion about the game,” Jordan said. “That’s something that you can’t get. You’re either born with it and you basically want to share it with the rest of the world.

Ultimately, Jordan is looking forward to seeing Zion showcase his skills in the months to come.

“We looked at Zion being an impact player that would bring energy to the game of basketball, and we can do it with a lot of different factors and different ways of endorsement and marketing. So it was a great opportunity for us. I imagine the league has quite a number of those people, but we were very fortunate that he chose us, and we look at every opportunity to expand him to the consumers and yet showcase his personality and his basketball skills.”

“At the end of the day, we can’t play basketball for him, but we feel like he does present us with an opportunity to showcase his talents, and that’s what our job is going to be,” Jordan said. “It’s a great partnership. I think what you saw the other night was a taste of what you’re going to see coming forward. He still has a lot to do, but I think his passion for the game is coming through the way that he plays, and I think that’s great for the league. That’s not just great for Jordan.”

The Zion Williamson Jordan Brand shoe is expected to be released sometime this year.

Zion made his debut last week against the San Antonio Spurs and promptly restored the hype train. In a dazzling 18-minute performance, he scored 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

This past Friday, Zion got a little more time on the court, playing a little over 20 minutes. He finished that game with 15 points and six rebounds.