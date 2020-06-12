The newest edition of the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K21, is slated for the coming fall. But we may have just found out which NBA star will be gracing the game’s cover. On Thursday, New Orleans Pelicans megastar Zion Williamson was featured in pre-alpha footage of the new game.

It depicts a digitized version of him in a private basketball court with sweat dripping down his face before he makes a dunk and tears down the rim. The teaser was released as part of the reveal for the new Playstation 5, which is slated for the Fall. Last year’s game was made available on September 6. But with the game clearly destined to be played on the new console generation, fans might have to wait until October or even November for this release.

If he is in fact the cover athlete for NBA 2K21, Zion becomes the youngest player to grace the title of the series. At 20 years of age, he beats out Chris Paul and Anthony Davis, who each made the cover at the age of 22.

“Get ready for #NBA2K21,” Zion Williamson wrote, tweeting out the teaser.

Consumers should be wary of letting the pre-alpha footage affect their expectations though. Pre-alpha footage isn’t always representative of what the actual game will look like. It’s infinitely easier to make beads of sweat drip down the face in a one-minute trailer than a full-length game.

Additionally, NBA 2K has gained notoriety for implementing some of the most anti-consumer practices in their gameplay loops. NBA 2K20 utilized blatant gambling mechanics such as slot machines. A previous edition charged extra money for customizing career-mode characters. 2K Games has also been caught pressuring sites into improving review scores.

Enjoy the new NBA 2K game, but be cautious!