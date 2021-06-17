It’s been a rough week for the New Orleans Pelicans, and unfortunately it seems like the hits keep on coming.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans parted ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy. One day later, a bombshell report came out regarding Zion Williamson’s future with the franchise.

According to reports from The Athletic, some members of Williamson’s family want him out of New Orleans. They’re reportedly frustrated with the way management has built its roster.

To make matters worse, it’s possible the Pelicans might not be in New Orleans much longer. John Hollinger of The Athletic said that his sources have consistently mentioned the Pelicans as the team most likely to seek relocation.

The Pelicans are only committed to their lease in New Orleans through 2024.

Sources consistently mention the Pelicans as the most likely franchise to seek relocation in the coming decade, @johnhollinger writes. The team is only committed to its lease in New Orleans through 2024. How could that impact its offseason?https://t.co/60SUlBGBvx — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 17, 2021

Although the sky isn’t officially falling in New Orleans, there’s no sugarcoating how brutal this week has been for the franchise.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, it takes just one great offseason to right the ship. If the front office can build a roster capable of making the playoffs next season, all this talk about the franchise relocating and Zion wanting out will quiet down.

Until that happens though, New Orleans will face a ton of pressure from the media and its fan base.