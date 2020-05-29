The NBA hasn’t revealed its official plan to resume the 2019-20 season, but it appears the league wants to have one of its brightest stars on the biggest stage possible.

On Friday morning, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst shared an interesting rumor floating around the NBA. He’s being led to believe that the playoff plan for this summer will keep Zion Williamson in mind.

New Orleans doesn’t own one of the top eight seeds in the Western Conference. However, the Pelicans only trail the Grizzlies by 3.5 games, so the league could potentially invite 20 teams to Orlando for the postseason if it wants.

“One of the things I’ve been hearing as I talk to people in the league is the league is going to set up this playoff plan to make sure Zion Williamson is involved,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “Paranoia is at the top of the list with anything in the NBA. In this case, there are a number of reasons why the league would want to have 20 or 24 teams, but most of those scenarios include having Zion in the postseason.”

"One of the things I've been hearing as I talk to people in the league is [the idea that] the league is going to set up this playoff plan to make sure Zion Williamson is involved." —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/Xchtt7dCKL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2020

Opposing teams might not agree with this idea, but it makes plenty of sense.

Williamson has quickly become one of the most popular stars in the NBA. His high-flying dunks have made him must-see television every time he steps on the hardwood.

Since the league could lose money from playing in empty arenas, the best way to compensate for that loss is having the most marketable players in the playoffs. There is no doubt that Williamson fits that description.