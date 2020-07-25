Last week, the New Orleans Pelicans announced star forward Zion Williamson was leaving the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.

According to a statement from the team, Williamson left to tend to an unspecified family emergency. Just a few days later, the No. 1 overall pick made his return to the Orlando campus.

After leaving the bubble, Williamson must go through a quarantine to make sure he’s not putting other players at risk by stepping on the court. Generally, that quarantine lasts up to 10 days.

However, the former Duke star will be subject to just a four-day quarantine. That makes him eligible to play in the Pelicans’ restart season-opener against the Utah Jazz.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will have a four-day quarantine that began on Friday night, NBA says. He is set to be cleared to rejoin Pelicans ahead of Thursday’s opener against Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2020

The NBA clearly wants one of its biggest stars to be on the court when the 2020 restart officially tips off on Thursday night.

Williamson released a statement on his return, saying “I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

The former college standout reportedly tested negative during his time away from the team over the past week. That’s great news for the Pelicans, who are fighting for one of the last playoff spots in the Western Conference.

In just 19 games this season, Williamson showed why he was the No. 1 pick, averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

New Orleans and Utah tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.