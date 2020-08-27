NBA Player Appears To Respond To Brian Urlacher’s Post

On Thursday afternoon, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher posted a controversial message for NBA players.

“Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.

NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police,” the message read.

Well, at least one of those players was paying attention to Urlacher’s comments. New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart appears to have responded to Urlacher with a post on social media.

“Dude had one too many concussions,” Hart said on Twitter.

Urlacher’s comments came after NBA players decided not to play Wednesday’s playoff games in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Wisconsin.

Thursday’s games are also not expected to be played. However, game action is expected to resume this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court before Tuesday afternoon’s game against the Orlando Magic. That started a series of “boycotts” that led the NBA to postponing all three Tuesday-night games.

After a meeting between players on Tuesday night, the league reportedly decided to resume play this weekend.