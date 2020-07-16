NBA Spokesman Comments On Zion Williamson’s Return

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson left the Orlando bubble today to tend to an unspecified family emergency.

According to the Pelicans, Williamson will rejoin the team at a later date. Once he does that though, he’ll have to self-quarantine, per NBA regulations.

Players who leave the “bubble” at Disney World are subject to a 10-to-14 day quarantine upon return. Once that is complete, they can fully rejoin their team and participate in practices and games.

As for Williamson, the exact time he’ll have to sit out upon return will be determined once the NBA “learns more about Zion’s specific circumstances,” per New York Times insider Marc Stein.

After missing a significant portion of his rookie season due to a knee injury, Williamson took the NBA by storm. In 19 games before the league stoppage, he averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing while shooting 59 percent from the field.

Many speculated that the NBA decided to include 22 teams in its restart solely for the purpose of getting Williamson and his Pelicans in the bubble. Hopefully, we’ll see him back in there soon and preparing to play in games.

Family comes first, however. This is always the case, so hopefully whatever issue Zion and his family are dealing with can be rectified quickly.