In just over a week, the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline will arrive, meaning teams are working furiously on last-second deals.

One of those teams appears to be the Los Angeles Clippers. According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the NBA title contender is looking to acquire a playmaker before the deadline.

So, who are the Clippers looking for? Well, Stein suggested New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is the player Los Angeles has its sights set on before the deadline draws near next week.

“The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans’ Lonzo Ball before next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline,” Stein reported.

Earlier this week, Lonzo’s father, LaVar, made it clear his son wasn’t very happy playing for the Pelicans. LaVar wanted to see him traded to a new team.

“I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I hope he gets traded,” LaVar said about Lonzo. “I don’t like watching him play like he plays…He can’t stand New Orleans, come on man.”

Well, it sounds like LaVar might be getting his wish.

Lonzo is currently third on the team in scoring, with 14.2 points per game. He’s the predominant point guard, playing over 31 minutes per game for the Pelicans so far this season.

Will the Clippers make a bold play for Lonzo before the trade deadline?